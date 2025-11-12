Local Aberdeen church offering ham and turkey for those affected by SNAP

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – This holiday season, New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church in Aberdeen is offering a ham and turkey to furloughed families and those affected by SNAP benefits.

To register, you must be a SNAP recipient or a furloughed employee.

You can visit the church and bring a SNAP Delayed Benefits Notification, a furloughed federal worker check stub, and a completed registration form.

Items will be distributed on November 24 from 1 pm to 6 pm.

You can also donate items by November 22.

For more information, you can contact Marian Chandler at (901) 937-9815.

