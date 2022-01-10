Local agencies celebrate national law enforcement appreciation day

Across the country officers are being recognized for their dedication to serve and protect

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Across the country officers are being recognized for their dedication to serve and protect.

It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and the West Point Police Department is being recognized for their never-ending sacrifice.

“When we call them; they come right away and investigate whatever and I’ve seen like a difference in it seems like they’re more proactive than they’ve been in the past. I think they’re doing an exceptional job it’s more transparent,” said West Point resident Sherry Williams.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created in 2015, with the mission to make it a day to show gratitude towards officers, troopers,deputies for their presence in the community.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said citizens continue to support the department.

“They usually spud us with different gifts and items from the community, but they do that on a daily basis. We have a really good community that shows us appreciation throughout the year,” said Cook.

Some days are harder than most; that’s why Cook encourages his team with a simple message that hangs on the door that says “Just as a neighbor shouldn’t be judged for a few bad apples, neither should any law enforcement agency” because one bad apple doesn’t ruin their bunch.

“Law enforcement over the last few years have had bumps in the road, but we shouldn’t be judged by that because there are a lot of great men and women out there doing a wonderful job for their communities,” said Cook.

Cook said several businesses and residents have helped the department and he appreciates all that they do in the community. Especially, his outstanding team.

“They go out there everyday and sacrifice. They go out there not knowing what they’re going to face that day and not knowing really if they’re going to go back home to their family and they’re providing the community with a service and that is to protect and serve,” said Cook