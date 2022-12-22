Local Baptist Student Union leader to take over statewide role

Sam Ivy will take over as collegiate director for the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board in January

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County pastor well known for his leadership with the Baptist Student Union will soon be over collegiate ministries for the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board.

Sam Ivy remembered his first meeting as director of the Baptist Student Union at East Mississippi Community College.

“Started with three students and the journey began, showed up to EMCC with two boxes of donuts and I had to eat one to feel like I didn’t waste my money, felt like I didn’t have any success, God has done a miraculous work since then,” Ivy said.

Ivy is also director of the BSU at Mississippi University for Women, the first male in that position. He has been growing ministries on both campuses for several years. Now, the 27-year-old is set to lead collegiate ministries for the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board. He replaces Lloyd Lunceford, who is retiring.

Ivy will be the youngest leader at the Baptist Building in Jackson.

“My role in coming to the office of collegiate ministries is to reach and engage college students and young adults, but also our BSU ministries on 28 different campuses, is to know Christ and make Him known,” Ivy said.

Ivy has been involved in BSU, either as a student at Mississippi State University or as a staff member, for ten years now. He also met his wife, Abby, through BSU. Ivy understands that the methods for reaching young adults have changed, but the message is unchanging.

“BSU would exist as the middle link of a chain that would connect home church to college church, but today we live in a society where there are many young adults walking away from Faith. They may have no prior knowledge of who Jesus is. The strategy now, and never really was, to not wait and let them come to us, but find them where they work, where they play, where they study and help to bring the same gospel message to the forefront,” Ivy said.

Samson Dees is on the communications team at MUW’s BSU. He said Ivy is a great choice to help BSUs and college ministries across the state.

“What the Lord has done through Sam here has been tremendous, so I’m excited to see how all BSUs will develop and grow, can’t wait to see what he does in the next year or so,” Dees said.

January will be busy for Sam Ivy. He starts his new role on January 9. He and his wife are expecting their first child on New Year’s Day.

But Ivy said he is ready to answer the call to reach more young people all across the state.

Jonah Bankston, who is currently overseeing BSU at EMCC will take Ivy’s place at The W and EMCC.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter