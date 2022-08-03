Local barbershop and nonprofit team up to give free haircuts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local barbershop and a nonprofit are teaming up to give kids a new look and a new outlook.

Marcus Stokes runs the Bluprint foundation. He and barbers at Spotlight barber shop in Columbus invited boys ages 5 to 17 to get a free a haircut today.

This is the second year Stokes has offered free haircuts to young men to prepare them for their return to school.

Last year he offered 50 free haircuts, this year he doubled that amount

He says this event is not only about helping the kids look their best but be their best.

“The barbershop, everybody knows is one the places you can come and get any kind of conversation, but the one thing you can get is advice- some good advice on life. you know, all situations, you got all walks of life that comes in here and gets a haircut, so that is one of the important things that we try to to get the kids in and talk to them; not just about their haircut, but about their day, about their life, what they want to do, just overall,” said Marcu Stokes, CEO and Founder of Bluprint Foundation.

Students of Columbus will be returning to school on Friday to show off their new haircuts.