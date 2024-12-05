Local behavioral health hospital breaks ground for new expansion

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Making room for growth.

Diamond Grove Center, a behavioral health hospital in Louisville is beginning work on a 24-bed expansion.

“It’s always great day to see this type of investment, growth, job creation, but most importantly, the service it will provide to the future generations. The help it will provide to our youth,” said Louisville Mayor Will Hill.

The facility caters to the mental and emotional needs of children and adolescents, ages 5 to 17.

Diamond Grove provides Residential, long-term, and Acute, short-term, inpatient psychiatric services.

“A lot of the parents and schools, local school districts, social services, are needing the services dealing with the behaviors that kids are having, who are severely or emotionally disturbed, said Patrick Swoopes, the CEO of Diamond Grove Center.

Swoopes says some of the main challenges patients face are depression, suicidal thoughts, PTSD, and other mental health disorders.

“We take care of every need that a child has when he or she comes to our hospital. We are exceeding on all of our patient satisfaction scores, which means we’re doing something right,” said Swoopes.

Any child with behavioral health problems in Mississippi or the surrounding area can be referred to Diamond Grove by a person in the community.

Currently, the center has 61 beds, but with the new expansion, the total will become 85.

The expansion will also bring new jobs to Winston County.

The project is expected to be complete by November 2025.

Diamond Grove also offers outpatient care and day treatment at its office in Starkville.

