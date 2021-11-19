Local business created service to help you deck the halls

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Homeowners are putting up holiday decorations. Lights and yard ornaments can be challenging to manage.

Checking connections, stringing lights, and making sure all of those bulbs work can turn even the happiest Christmas into a bah-humbug.

That’s why some people turn to companies like Worker Bees.

Worker Bees began in Starkville as a full-service cleaning firm.

But as they saw the need to help in other areas, the team branched out. And as their owner says, they’ll assist in ways large and small.

“We also will help people to get their decorations out the attic. We’ve got some older customers who need help to getting it down out of the attic. We help with that. We get some Christmas decorations up. We have a couple of trucks. Sometimes we will pick up Christmas trees for people and deliver to their house if they bought one and don’t have a way to transport it. Any kind of random way we can be helpful,” said Shannon Voges-Haut, Owner-Worker Bees.

You can give them a call if you have a project inside or out.

You can also reach out to local florists, decorators, and handyman services for inspiration and assistance with your holiday decorating.