Local business hosts Easter event for with their customers’ children

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) — One business in Lowndes County is using the Easter holiday as a way to connect with customers and their children.

The annual Easter Fun in New Hope Event was hosted by Park Place, a boutique and salon store.

An Easter egg hunt, along with free photos with the Easter Bunny, was available for the youth.

The business also brought in vendors from around the area and Alabama for all attendees.

There were plenty of sales for Easter clothing for kids and other activities available for everyone who attended.

Business Owner Tina Cruise said this time, a couple of years ago, was a difficult time for her and her family, as she was diagnosed with heart failure.

And she says after recovering and overcoming that obstacle, it was her mission to bring events for the youth and the community to get into.

“Out here we’ve been very blessed, it’s a lot of your small town, home folks, that like to come, but we also have people from all over,” Cruise said. “At Park Place, we have different vendors that set up inside, so we’ve got a couple of different booths and a lot of them are here in our community.”

Park Place said it will continue to host events for the youth on holidays like Easter.

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