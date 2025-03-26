Local business owner hosts treasure hunt across Golden Triangle

Hunting for clues and solving puzzles is not usually what describes a fundraiser.

But one local business owner decided to use his creativity to raise money for community charities and support small businesses.

John Bass, the owner of Lazyguys, said he and a couple of his friends put together The Hunt.

A treasure hunt spanning the Golden Triangle with a grand prize of $3,000 cash.

Participants have to donate at least $20 to one of six charities to enter.

After that, they will receive clues leading them to 12 different local businesses in the Golden Triangle.

After finding all 12 locations, participants need to use the combined clues to locate the final non-business 13th location to win.

The first batch of clues was released on Tuesday, March 25.

But Bass said there’s still plenty of time to sign up as the next batches of clues will be released on April 4, 11, and 18.

Bass said he chose to make this treasure hunt because solving puzzles has always been a passion of his.

“I’ve always been fascinated with puzzles and treasure hunts. I remember my five year old birthday party my parents put together a treasure hunt for me and my friends. So it’s just always been something that I’ve kind of been interested in and saw an opportunity to maybe put my interests to work and do some good in the community,” said LazyGuys owner John Bass.

Sponsors have donated over $2500 in gift card prizes to be awarded for completing challenges throughout the treasure hunt.

