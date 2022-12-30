Local businesswoman celebrates four decades of serving community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local businesswoman is celebrating four decades of serving her community.

Brenda Martin, a West Lowndes graduate, has owned and operated M & M Tax Services in Columbus which she opened up in 1982.

Martin said she’s proud of the milestone but more so, proud of serving the public in other ways.

She organized toy drives for hundreds of kids each year, along with providing school supplies for students.

She created scholarships, paid for housing for the homeless community, and offered free financial workshops to the community.

“Basically I would tell people this: if they’re in a position to help others, you know, my father said this when I was a kid, ‘You never go wrong being a blessing to others.’,” said Martin.

There will be a ceremony in Martin’s honor at Venue 208 at 6:30 p.m.

