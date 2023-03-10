Local businesswoman recognized as Community Leader of the Year

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A well-known businesswoman was recognized as a top community leader.

Lisa Hawkins, owner of “Room to Room Furniture” in Tupelo was named the Community Leader of the Year during a ceremony at the ICC Belden Campus.

Itawamba Community College started the “I See A Leader” award as a way to recognize those who are making a positive difference in their communities.

12 people or organizations were named, and Hawkins received the top honor. She said it’s a joy to give back to the community that has given her so much.

“I do what I do, and it’s a selfish thing I think because I get so much joy from giving and I’m so blessed and our community has done so much for me, sent me to nursing school on a scholarship, supported me and my mother when she was a widow at 25. It’s a great place to live and I’m blessed to be able to give back,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins was recently named the Outstanding Citizen of the Year during the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s Charity Ball.

