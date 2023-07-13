Local camp inspires next generation of entrepreneurs

A camp in Starkville is getting the next generation of entrepreneurs ready to take those first steps.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Entrepreneurs in Mississippi may soon be getting assistance to get their businesses off the ground.

The Mississippi Development Authority approved up to $86 million to help small businesses.

The State Small Business Credit Initiative will operate four programs to support Mississippi small businesses and startups.

Taylor Herron always knew that she had a love for creating art and two years ago her mother pushed her to try out the “I Create Camp” so she could learn how to turn her art into a business.

“How I do art honestly I don’t know where I want to go but I want to potentially have my own art business and also my own series of comics or anything so I think what this has done is figure out a more social stance instead of just private because a lot of artists stay back in private,” said Herron.

Herron said she learned different aspects of becoming an entrepreneur, but the one that stood out was the need to sell herself.

“This camp showed me that there are ways to do that instead of making a piece and saying here you go look at it I have to present myself with it too and I was able to make personal improvements in ways that I didn’t have before,” said Herron.

Jeffrey Rupp is the Director of Outreach for the College of Business at Mississippi State.

He said that camps like these show kids, that anyone has the opportunity to become their own boss.

“Anyone can be an entrepreneur but there are certain personality traits that we find are a little more successful. When we teach entrepreneurship we tell our students they have to be one part pirate and one part navy seal. The pirate is the entrepreneur that is not afraid to color outside the line and swim outside the lane and be a little adventurous, but the navy seal piece is about the precision to carry out the mission,” said Rupp.

Rupp said Becoming a successful entrepreneur isn’t something that happens overnight.

“Failure is not a bad word in entrepreneurship. Most entrepreneurs fail the first time out, the second time out. It’s the resilience and learning from your failure that makes the next venture a success,” said Rupp.

The camp helped her open up and two years later she is looking to inspire those new entrepreneurs.

“The main reason I came back is that I saw myself in these kids and I want to help guide them through this process,” said Herron.

At the end of the camp, the participants will put their businesses into action.

