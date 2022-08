Local Chapter of Woodmen Life gives Fire Station 4 new flag

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Local Chapter of Woodmen Life showed their dedication to a local fire station. Fire station number 4 is the newest station in Columbus.

The group showed its appreciation by hosting a flag ceremony this afternoon.

The group Donated a new flag pole, an American flag as well as the state of Mississippi flag

This event was held at Fire Station 4 on Airline road