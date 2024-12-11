Local childcare professional gives parents tips for kids’ winter break

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With Christmas fast-approaching, soon, students will be getting dismissed from school for winter break.

Angelia Collins, the director for Columbus Christian School, a daycare center, gives parents advice on how to keep their children engaged.

“Making crafts or coloring. A simple coloring page. Just letting kids be kids and develop their imagination. Anything other than sticking a tablet or TV in front of them,” said Collins.

Columbus Christian School serves a range of ages.

Collins said the enrollment picks up when school is out.

“We serve from birth to four-year-old’s during the day and have a afterschool program, but then during the breaks, we offer programs for our school-aged kids. They can come here, get a great breakfast, a good lunch, and a couple of snacks in between,” said Collins.

Despite the age difference among students, Collins said the school values the kids interacting with each other.

One way they do that is by limiting the use of technology in the classroom.

“If you walk down our hallways, you won’t find a TV because it’s just not important. We don’t promote a whole lot of screen time just because it’s so important for them to be engaged with their peers,” said Collins.

Collins said connecting with other kids is crucial for their development.

Collins also said an easy way to get kids interacting with each other and their parents is by playing board games.

Columbus Christian School will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

