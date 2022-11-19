Local Christmas Parades 2022
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas is right around the corner. Here is a schedule of some local Christmas parades taking place in the northeast Mississippi areas.
Monday, November 28
- Starkville @6pm “Christmas Movie Magic”
Friday, December 2
- Tupelo @6pm “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”
Saturday, December 3
- Eupora Lineup @5:30pm, Parade @6pm “A Classic Christmas”
- Caledonia @6pm “Christmas in Caledonia”
- Brooksville @6pm
Sunday, December 4
- Columbus @3pm Grand Marshall – Aundrea Self “Christmas Around the World”
Monday, December 5
- Vardaman @5pm
- Louisville @5:30pm
- West Point @6:30pm “A Cowboy Christmas”
- Winona @7pm “Christmas Under the Stars”
Tuesday, December 6
- Aberdeen @6:30pm
- Macon @7pm
Thursday, December 8
- Verona Lineup @5:30pm, Parade @6pm
Tuesday, December 13
- New Hope @6:30pm