Local Christmas Parades 2022

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas is right around the corner. Here is a schedule of some local Christmas parades taking place in the northeast Mississippi areas.

Monday, November 28

  • Starkville @6pm “Christmas Movie Magic”

Friday, December 2

  • Tupelo @6pm “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Saturday, December 3

  • Eupora Lineup @5:30pm, Parade @6pm “A Classic Christmas”
  • Caledonia @6pm “Christmas in Caledonia”
  • Brooksville @6pm

Sunday, December 4

  • Columbus @3pm Grand Marshall – Aundrea Self “Christmas Around the World”

Monday, December 5

  • Vardaman @5pm
  • Louisville @5:30pm
  • West Point @6:30pm “A Cowboy Christmas”
  • Winona @7pm “Christmas Under the Stars”

Tuesday, December 6

  • Aberdeen @6:30pm
  • Macon @7pm

Thursday, December 8

  • Verona Lineup @5:30pm, Parade @6pm

Tuesday, December 13

  • New Hope @6:30pm

