Local Christmas Parades 2022

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas is right around the corner. Here is a schedule of some local Christmas parades taking place in the northeast Mississippi areas.

Monday, November 28

Starkville @6pm “Christmas Movie Magic”

Friday, December 2

Tupelo @6pm “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Saturday, December 3

Eupora Lineup @5:30pm, Parade @6pm “A Classic Christmas”

Caledonia @6pm “Christmas in Caledonia”

Brooksville @6pm

Sunday, December 4

Columbus @3pm Grand Marshall – Aundrea Self “Christmas Around the World”

Monday, December 5

Vardaman @5pm

Louisville @5:30pm

West Point @6:30pm “A Cowboy Christmas”

Winona @7pm “Christmas Under the Stars”

Tuesday, December 6

Aberdeen @6:30pm

Macon @7pm

Thursday, December 8

Verona Lineup @5:30pm, Parade @6pm

Tuesday, December 13