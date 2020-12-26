Local Church Holds Firework Fundraiser

Business has been brisk at this fireworks stand in Satillo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of North Mississippi are ready to say goodbye to 2020 and say hello to 2021.

Many folks are ready to start the new year.

The Family Christian Center in Guntown has been operating it for 12 years as a way to raise money for the church’s learning center.

The Church’s pastor Reverend James Sanders says they have taken the necessary precautions to operate the stand in the era of COVID-19.

“For the simple fact is a lot of people do not have the fireworks and people want to take fireworks and do a family thing. And then I really think that helps the sale here” said Sanders.

The church is encouraging the public to participate in the fundraiser.