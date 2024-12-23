Local church host annual bike giveaway for children

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The spirit of giving was in the air at one local Aberdeen church.

The New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church held its annual bike giveaway for children in the community.

They were able to distribute bikes to surrounding elementary schools, daycares, and outreach ministries in Monroe County.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to give back to the community and to be able to put a smile on kids’ faces because we are a giving church,” Jennetter Robertson said.

Event Organizer Marian Chandler said the church always tries to find ways to give back.

“So I took the ministry and kind of took it, expanded it, and, made it what it basically is along with the youth ministry leaders here at the church,” Chandler said.

There were also youth volunteers helping distribute those bikes to families.

“It was a very wholesome experience being a part of this bike giveaway,” Brandon Armstrong said. “Like, we work real hard to raise this money and give these bikes away to the smaller younger youth and it was like a very wholesome experience. I hope they appreciate that.”

The church was able to give away over 70 bikes to kids in Monroe County.

“It was a very wholesome experience as he stated,” Chandler said. “To see that we are able to give back to the community to give back to the different schools and give back to the need, it’s definitely what we do and what our mission is here at New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church.”

This was the 2nd year the church hosted the bike giveaway.

