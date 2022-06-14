Local church hosting fundraiser for family displaced by fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A local church will host a Benefit of Love service tomorrow to help a family displaced by a fire.

The Glory House church will open its doors for donations starting Tuesday at 5 pm, and the service will begin at 6:30 pm.

Host Pastor Lamar Richardson says it’s time for the Golden Triangle community to unite and help a family in need.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), we want to just show love and appreciation to this family by giving donations, giving clothing, and personal care items. So there will be a concert here singers from Memphis, Amory, Macon, Starkville will be in the building we want to pack this house out and show love to this family,” said Pastor Lamar Richardson.

If you would like to give a monetary donation contact The Glory House Church.