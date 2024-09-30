Local church hosts giveaway for locals and hurricane victims

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – Hurricane Helene has impacted many people in multiple states.

That’s why one local church is stepping in to help their community and the communities affected by the storm.

The Sulligent Community Church hosted a clothing and shoe giveaway.

Free clothes, shoes, and even toys for people of all ages – That’s what the Sulligent Community Church says they love to give to help those in need.

Pastor, Jason Clifton said having the giveaway during a crisis like Hurricane Helene is essential.

“It’s not about us, it’s about the mission field and the outreach,” Clifton said. “We live in a hurting world and to be able to help someone in need during a crisis in their life or just whenever, if we can fulfill a need then that’s what God called us to do. It doesn’t matter your color, your gender what you’ve done in life, or where you’ve come from, if you are down on the ground we need to pick each other up.”

Members of the church said the event has been in the works for months.

And with the number of severe storms from the recent hurricane, the giveaway is making an even bigger impact.

The church said they would give the remaining clothes and items left from the giveaway to areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

“The amount of people that were waiting ready to go this morning, it really was amazing,” Brooke Crowe said. “Growing up I had an awesome church family and it was actually something we were able to do in our community then so that was a different part of the state so we all just kind of had the idea let’s do it here.”

“It makes me feel really good about our future because, it doesn’t matter, what your age is but as long as you make an impact then that’s what counts,” Erika Wolfe said.

Urban Search and Rescue reports over 80 houses have been destroyed from Hurricane Helene.

