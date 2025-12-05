Local church hosts “Exam Slam” for college students

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Final exams have started at area universities.

Students are putting in the extra hours to get the grade they desire.

Mississippi State University senior Ollie Franklin is nearing the end of his last fall semester.

The Economics and Finance double-major said he’s learned a few things over the years.

“Having been in college for three years now, in the second to last semester, you definitely get the hang of how I need to prioritize my time, what tests require my attention,” said Franklin.

Since freshman year, Franklin has studied at First United Methodist Church in Starkville during finals week.

Each semester, the church hosts students for “Exam Slam.”

“It’s been just a phenomenal experience to come here and study. There are snacks for us to eat, and it’s just better than studying at home or even in the library where it’s very isolating, I think,” said Franklin.

Franklin said he enjoys the company of other students and the fellowship.

The church also serves lunch and dinner for the students.

“We really hope that this can be a place where stress is taken off … not having to think about where your next meal is coming from, not having to cook it yourself even, that’s stress off,” said FUMC Associate Pastor Jonathan Franz.

At Mississippi University for Women, students are helping each other through exam season.

Seven peer mentors, student tutors, rotate at the library.

“Sometimes, they are there extra hours for students to come in, drop in with questions or for last minute study help,” said MUW Intermediate Program Developer Kelly Hollowell.

Hollowell shared some tips for finals.

“Take frequent break. So, there is a technique, the Pomodoro technique where you study for 25 minutes then you take a five-minute break, so you’re not overwhelmed or overloaded with information overload,” said Hollowell.

She also suggested eating something sour or with peppermint flavor to help ease the test anxiety.

She said it is best to study at least five to seven days in advance.

Exam Slam is open from 10 am to 10 pm until Monday.

Students also recommend talking with your professors if you need help.

