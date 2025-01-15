Local church hosts health class to help community achieve goals

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – The new year, comes with new goals, new challenges, and new commitments.

Some of the most common resolutions are losing weight, saving money, or spending more time with family.

Angela Hyde, a dietetic technician, has studied health and fitness for more than 30 years.

Over the past couple of weeks, she has conducted a health class called “Temple Taming” at her church.

“The ‘Temple Taming’ idea is understanding the body, what it needs, what it does not need and how can God help us to grow into what He wants us to be,” said Hyde.

Teresa Thomas has been attending the class.

“I’m a Christian. I believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, and I recognize that I house the temple of the Holy Spirit. And one of the things is, I want to take care of this temple,” said Thomas.

Thomas said she has attended other health classes at the church.

One of her key takeaways from this week’s class was learning how to get more involved in nature.

“I’m very thankful for the fact that this is being offered. I live in the community, and I don’t have to go far to get this experience,” said Thomas.

Hyde also shared some tips for staying committed to your new year’s resolutions.

“Get something that you can do and definitely win with. Then, get somebody who’s going to be accountable with you and never, never give up on yourself,” said Hyde.

The “Temple Taming” class is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Salem Ministry in East Columbus.

The address is 219 Maple St, Columbus, MS 39702.

For more information on how to join, you can contact Angela Hyde at (662) 359-3376.

