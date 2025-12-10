local church in Eupora donates bikes to children in Choctaw Co.

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A church in Eupora will help make Christmas merrier for some school kids in Choctaw County.

For the second year in a row, Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church is donating bicycles to children ages 6 to 12.

This year, the church is tripling its Christmas spirit.

Last year, members provided 15 bikes to students at one school. This year, they will be giving 45 bikes to kids from three schools.

School counselors recommended the children who would receive the bikes.

The church’s pastor said that as word got around, they also had more help.

Donations came in not only from members, but also from area businesses and individuals.

“We are trying to distribute and give love to everyone, even if they’re not members; people that we probably don’t know, but we want to just share love and show compassion to each and every body that’s in need. That’s what we’re trying to do. To be a small church and a small number, Red Hill got a big heart,” said Rev. Dr. Willie Johnson.

Church members and volunteers will deliver the bikes to Ackerman, Weir, and French Camp Elementary Schools.

