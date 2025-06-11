Local church organization helps families with storm damage

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Whether you’re starting from scratch or needing extra assistance, a local organization is stepping in to lend a hand.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Lowndes County is a part of the Mississippi Disaster Relief team.

“Whether you’re a Christian or not, you can help your neighbor,” said Keith Swedenburg, a member of Mt. Zion.

Members of Mt. Zion are doing just — helping neighbors clean up after storms.

Severe weather has kept the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief team busy this Spring.

“Every time, we have a tree down, somebody calls us, (and says) ‘I need a tree up.’ So, we cut up trees in Columbus, we cut up trees in the New Hope area. Just whenever there’s a need and when we have people available, we go help,” said Swedenburg.

Keith Swedenburg is a member of Mt. Zion and a volunteer.

He said it’s his duty a Christian to help his neighbors.

“When we come into your yard, we’re not coming in there expecting to be paid to do something. We’re coming in there to help you when times are so bad,” said Swedenburg.

Mississippi Disaster Relief trains all of its volunteers from operating chainsaws and tarping roofs to food prep and salvaging items after a flood.

Alan Crane is with MDR and a member of Mt. Zion.

“We’ve had a lot of limbs and trees down. A lot of it is our own church people,” said Crane.

When there is a storm, Mississippi Disaster Relief sends a team to assess the damage to know what help is needed and where.

They aim to focus their outreach on seniors and those without homeowners insurance.

From there, they reach out to local teams to send specific help.

For more information on how to apply for assistance, you can contact Mt. Zion Baptist Church or visit the Mississippi Disaster Relief’s website.

