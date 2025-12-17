Local church spreads Christmas joy throughout Starkville Community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas is a time of giving and a time to bring joy to others.

A Starkville church is going out into its community to spread joy to some neighbors who may not be able to get out this holiday season.

Peter’s Rock Church of God in Christ delivered gifts to the 59 residents at Boardtown Assisted Living in Starkville today.

Church members donated the gifts and put the bags together for the folks at Boardtown.

They see it as a chance to give someone an emotional lift in what can be a difficult time.

“And, when you can fulfill a void in someone who is depressed or who may be going through some things, or just by a smile or a hug, but a gift is even more precious, and so that’s why we’re here, to fulfill those voids and to give the people, you know, some of the things that they’re wanting or needing at this time,” said Janice McGee of Peter’s Rock Church of God in Christ.

Peter’s Rock takes part in several outreach programs throughout the year.

