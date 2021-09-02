Local churches support Baptist Golden Triangle staff through donations

Thursday, at least 15 churches donated over 450 goody bags the hospital staff at baptist

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Local churches are showing support to hospital staff at Baptist Golden Triangle.

Thursday, at least 15 churches (1st Baptist Columbus, 1st Christian Church, 1st United Methodist, Caledonia Church on Main, Fairview Baptist, Freedom Church, Kingdom Vision International, Life Church, Mt. Zion Baptist, Mt. Zion Presbyterian, Pleasant Hill Baptist, Sunday local, Vibrant Church, Whole man Ministries, and Zion Church) connected with the hospital’s pastoral program to adopt a medical department and provide goody bags snacks, gift cards, along other fun items.

Nearly 450 goody bags were handed out today.

“We’re just extremely grateful for the support that we received and it’s awesome to see the staff -once they get a goody bag, to know that the community is backing them and praying for them and encouraging them,” said Jonathan Blackburn, Pastoral Program Director of Baptist Golden Triangle.

Any churches wanting to get involved with hospital donations can contact Blackburn at (662)-244-1258