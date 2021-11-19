Local churches take part in ‘Operation Christmas Child”

West Jackson Street Baptist Church sends its shoe boxes to a children's home in Mexico

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Churches across our area are busy packing shoeboxes full of Christmas gifts for children around the world.

At Tupelo’s West Jackson Street Baptist Church, a “packing party” was held Wednesday night.

Shoe boxes full of Christmas gifts were packed and prepared to be shipped out. It’s part of a ministry known as “Operation Christmas Child.”

The shoeboxes of gifts from West Jackson Street Baptist Church will all go to a children’s home in Matamoros, Mexico, that the church has partnered with in mission work for years.

“This is basically their Christmas. They don’t have any other Christmas other than this. This will be, some of their school supplies, this will be some of their Christmas they receive. When we’re down there doing mission work, they actually bring some of the presents they have gotten for Christmas to us and ask if we were some of the people who gave them some of the presents so they keep them and play with them throughout the year,” said Chad Iverson, on the Children’s Ministry Committee at West Jackson Street Baptist Church.

One hundred and thirty-six shoeboxes were packed. Those gifts will be delivered next week so the kids at the children’s home can open the presents on Christmas Day.