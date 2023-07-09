Local Circuit Clerk offices look to register last minute voters

Monday, July 10, is the deadline to register to vote at your circuit clerks' offices

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Circuit Clerk Offices around the state were busy getting those last-minute voter registrations this weekend. Offices were open from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday.

Monday, July 10, is the deadline to register to vote at your circuit clerks’ offices. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked no last than that date.

Clay County Circuit Clerk Kim Brown Hood said it is important to participate in these primary elections.

“The primary elections Especially this year, these are the local county elections so these are the people you see in town every day, that you work with, that you are friends with, and at their house. This is more, I keep saying local but it is the local politics of this county. There are some state offices on there as well but this year it’s the primary county.” said Hood.

If you have any questions, call your county Circuit Clerk’s office.

Party Primaries are Tuesday, August 8.

