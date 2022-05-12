Local community members wrote a song to honor Mother Goose

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – She is a Columbus treasure and now there’s a song celebrating Mother Goose.

Local guitarist Hoot Wilder and former school board member Glenn Lautzenhiser teamed up to write “Ode to Mother G.”

Today they debut the song at Zachary’s restaurant.

Mayor Keith Gaskin sang while Wilder played.

Mother Goose is the longtime children’s librarian at the Columbus Lowndes Public library. She regularly hosts story hour and a manner’s tea. Right now she’s gearing up for her summer reading program.