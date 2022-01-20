Local community opens up shelter for freezing weather temperatures

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -The weather may be in the upper 40’s today but for the next few days they will be in the lower 20’s.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to go down into the 20’s, and daytime highs aren’t expected to climb out of the 30’s Thursday or Friday.

A group in Columbus wants to make sure that people have a place to come in from the cold.

With the help of the city of Columbus, The Homeless Coalition is opening a warming shelter at Propst Park.

The president of the Homeless Coalition Sandra Depriest said that the shelter is big enough to hold anyone who decides to come and keep them safe. The shelter will have COVID protocols in place.

“We are trying to help people get off the street and that building is perfect for this its large we can spread family groups out safely so they will not be contaminated by COVID they can spread out and have their own little section because it’s large enough,” said Depriest.

Large enough and warm enough.

There are multiple heaters in the shelter and volunteers will even provide cots, blankets, and

food.

Members of the Coalition say that they couldn’t do it without the help of the community, but there are still some things they need.

“We could use some volunteers for the evening we can use donations prepackaged items like oatmeal or mini muffins that are pre-packaged or donuts that are prepackaged cinnamon rolls and things like that are packaged milk we seem to go through a lot of milk gallons of milk would be helpful,” said Depriest.

Staying warm and coming together as a community is the big goal.

If you are wanting to donate you can call The Homeless Coalition. The number is (662)- 549-2643. You can also visit their Facebook page Golden Triangle. Homeless Coalition for more information.