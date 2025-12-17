local companies team up to bring book vending machine to elementary students

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – Being nice has its advantages.

With some help from the business community, New Hope Upper Elementary School has a unique way to reward students’ good behavior.

ATMOS Energy and Steel Dynamics have teamed up to bring an Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine to the school.

ATMOS provided the vending machine, and Steel Dynamics will stock it with books.

Students earn tokens for doing good deeds, completing “kindness challenges”, and other positive behavior.

They can take those tokens and “buy” a book of their own from the machine.

It’s a win for all those involved: the school, the students, and their corporate neighbors.

“I hope that students, as I said, grow and learn a love for reading, as well as a love for learning. We hope that this will instill a habit, not just, you know, get off technology, get off the tablet, and actually read a book, and ATMOS Energy is not only happy to serve our customers, but we want to give back to the communities in which we serve.” Lauren Ann Cobb of ATMOS Energy.

“Not only a reward system that’s special to them for doing good things, but, you know, the kids have an act of kindness and encourage good behavior in the school, and doing something for others and not just for themselves. But, in return, when you do something good for others, it tends to come back to you,” said Austin Welch of Steel Dynamics Inc.

This is the third Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine ATMOS Energy has placed in Mississippi.

