Local, county, state agencies prepare for holiday traffic enforcement

Law Enforcement Liasion Network holds meeting to discuss strategies and grants available

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – City, county, and state law enforcement officers are preparing for extra traffic on the roads this holiday season.

“We absolutely want everybody to have a great holiday, we understand a lot of people consume alcohol during the holidays if you don’t drive,” said Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins.

That is the message for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign. Chief Joel Spellins is the Law Enforcement Liaison or LEL Network Coordinator.

He brought the city, county, and state agencies together to review enforcement plans.

“As far as safety checkpoints, we will have those out, extra law enforcement, as far as MHP, extra units out to make sure folks get from Point A to Point B safely, from their parties, all those things,” said Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee, of Troop F.

The LEL Network also helps departments secure grants to have stepped-up patrols during the holiday period. It is a vital tool for departments of all sizes.

“It helps departments like Plantersville, a lot of times we don’t have a lot of money because we’re so small, so grants we are always looking for,” said Officer Jason Lessel, with the Plantersville Police Department.

“Gives us an opportunity to coordinate, discuss same issues as we come into DUI enforcement time over holidays, things have changed a great deal over the last several years,” said New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.

Sherman Mayor Mike Swords said he’s grateful for those who keep the roads and communities safe, not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.

“Say thanks to all the guys for the hard work they do, we’re very appreciative, every day they go out and do a tough job, we’re very thankful for them,” Mayor Swords said.

The Christmas enforcement period begins December 23 and runs to December 26.

Last year, MHP reported one fatality on state highways, along with 146 DUI citations and 174 wrecks.

