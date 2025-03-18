Local couple looks to share passion of health and wellness to community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Research shows moving your body and physical activity can eliminate stress.

These days, mental health is more important than ever.

That’s one reason why a local woman is hoping to inspire others by sharing her love of fitness.

Jessica Tackett has always had a passion for fitness.

For the past 10 years, she and her husband have had a dream to share her passion of health and wellness with others.

Now, the dream is becoming a reality.

She says she was inspired to start her journey for control, stress, and mental clarity.

But one question Jessica said she gets all to often is- “should women lift weights?”

“We come from a time, when I first started my fitness journey, we were kind of getting out of it, you know, back in the day, women lifting weights was kind of a foreign concept, but now fitness and working out has transformed so much, especially for women,” Jessica said. “And so, you know, bringing in pieces specifically for women and, you know, body parts that they want to work or whatever, we brought those in.”

She said as women age, it’s important to be strong.

“The stereotype that if women lift weights, they’re going to get big and muscular and bulky. And that’s not the truth. You know, it’s motivating to them to see them get stronger, like, hey, I can pick this up,” Jessica said.

Along with women, she hopes to create a safe space catered to people of all sizes, ages, and body types.

Corey Shroeder with Arsenal Strength Equipment said they’re bringing in equipment for any level.

“No matter how tall, short, male, female, different body types should be able to feel comfortable on equipment and find that right setting for them where they actually feel that equipment hit that targeted muscle,” Shroeder said. “If that one particular piece is quite doesn’t fit you very well, they should have another piece that will still target the same muscle group and get the workout that you want.”

Wade Tackett said he is excited to see the dream almost to the finish line.

“I’m hoping the community comes in and she sees the environment as very familiar, very community oriented, you know, not just a place to lift, not just a place for, you know, for fitness, but, a place to build relationships and make friends and to live a better lifestyle,” Wade said.

“We want to be a place where everybody comes in here and they’re motivated to work out,” Jessica said. “They feel included. No matter where they’re at in their health and wellness or fitness journey, no matter what level, you know, from beginners to intermediate to the most advanced athlete or pro bodybuilders, you know, we want everybody to feel welcome when they come in here because health and wellness is not just for a certain group of people, it’s for everybody.”

The Gym will be open 24/7 and Tackett is hopeful it will open by the end of spring.

For more information, you can visit their website at thegymms.com.

