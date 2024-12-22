Local Department of Correction spreads holiday cheer through family gifts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is used to working with people who are going through difficult times.

This time of year, they like to help bring a little cheer.

The staff at the Region 2 Area 4 office adopted 4 families this Christmas.

Employees purchased gifts for the families.

Today, they brought the presents together before taking them to the families.

They say that they feel it’s important to give back to the community.

Region 2 Area 4 serves Clay, Noxubee, and Lowndes Counties.

