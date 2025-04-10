Local doctor gives advice on C-sections during Caesarean Awareness month

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – April recognises several causes, but one resonates specifically with women.

April is Caesarean Awareness Month.

Having a C-section can be life-saving for both the mom and the baby.

Dr. Michael Turner is an obstetrician and gynecologist (OB/GYN) at Allegro Family Clinic.

Though there are risks that come with Caesarean delivery, he said it’s just as important as vaginal birth.

“It’s absolutely necessary sometimes, and it’s a tool we need to have in our toolbox. But it does need to be catered patient to patient,” said Turner.

Doctors use medical histories or the current state of the mother to determine if a C-section is warranted.

In some cases, having the baby naturally is not possible or could put the mom or baby at risk.

“Often times, it could be because the baby is not fitting, or the baby is too big. Won’t fit through the pelvis or the pelvis is too small for the baby. Won’t fit out. Or it could be that the baby is not tolerating labor. Sometimes there will be a problem with the placenta or inside the uterus,” said Turner.

When performing a C-section, doctors make an incision on the abdomen and uterus, then deliver the baby.

Turner said it takes about week longer for the mom to recover from a C-section than a vaginal birth — but the surgical procedure has gotten better over the years.

“It’s very different to have a C-section today than it was even 20 years ago. We’ve made a lot of improvements, even technical techniques, and the way we close the skin. And it has made it a lot easier to recover from a C-section,” said Turner.

If you have not had too many C-sections, it is still possible to have a normal delivery afterwards.

Dr. Turner advised having the child in the hospital in that situation in case anything goes wrong.

C-sections do come with more risks for an infection.

