WCBI’s Kealy Shields spends the day learning to become a pilot at Columbus Air Force

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The countdown to the 4th of July is on, and the Columbus Air Force is gearing up to throw America one of the biggest birthday bashes in the area.

WCBI’s Kealy Shields spent the day getting a crash course on becoming a pilot. She first started in the classroom, getting the basics, and then got a hands-on feel with a virtual reality simulation.

Kealy will be taking a flight tomorrow in a T-6.

This is all for the public to get a behind-the-scenes look at what our base and pilots do day in and day out.

Freedom Fest will kick off on the 4th of July at 2 pm.

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