Local elected officials react to government shutdown

MISSISSIPPI (WXXV) – Sources from sister station WXXV say that some of our local government officials have issued statements in regards to the government shutdown.

Mississippi Congressman Mike Ezell released a response, saying: “The House did its job and passed a clean, bipartisan continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, something I was proud to support. Unfortunately, many in the Senate chose not to advance our package, despite its lack of partisan policies or poison pill provisions. The result is a shutdown that never should have happened, and it’s the American people who will feel the consequences.”

Ezell urges his Senate colleagues to work together to end this lapse quickly and restore stability.

He went on to say that even in this confusing, stressful time, his office will remain open and ready to assist the community with any issues related to Medicare, Social Security, and the VA.

Mississippi’s senior senator, Roger Wicker, responded to the shutdown in a statement released Wednesday morning. In the statement, Wicker blames Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for holding the funding process up.

Wicker went on to ask his Democratic colleagues in the upper chamber to adopt the House-passed resolution so that essential services for national security, veterans, and service members can be reinstated.

Senator Cindy-Hyde Smith posted that Democrats have twice now rejected the bipartisan bill to keep the government open.

She went on to say most Americans don’t want this and it’s time to put country over party.

Governor Reeves also shared a statement. He believes that the shutdown is the Democrats’ fault. Reeves says that they strongly advocated and voted during the Biden Administration for a clean continuing resolution to keep the government open, but are refusing to do that now.

