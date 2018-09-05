Local EMA Director Looks to Improve First Responder Communication

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – When multiple agencies are sent to aid a storm ridden area in a time of crisis, communication is key to coordinate those relief efforts.

The state of Alabama has made efforts to connect all first responding departments, but it’s been an uphill battle to get there.

In October of last year, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced she was accepting the FirstNet and AT&T program to do away with landline radios and unify first responder communication.

While it’s a great idea, the rural counties are having trouble getting on that frequency.

When storms hit the coastline, the relief efforts can be at a standstill without the proper communication.

“You figure out, OK, how do I communicate with those people if I need something, and how do they get a hold of me if they need something?” said Lamar County EMA Director, Luke Otts.

Otts has experienced that dilemma first hand.

Governor Ivey’s acceptance of the FirstNet and AT&T program could provide that communication, but there are just a few setbacks.

“It’s always going to be money, money and time to get everything together in one spot,” Otts said.

The county also has to get everyone on board with the program.

That means cities and counties, Sheriff’s Departments and EMA.

“You got to get all of the agencies to agree,” Otts said.

Otts has applied for six different Homeland Security grants but says if the county gets the money the next step isn’t FirstNet.

There will be a few more steps in between.

“We’re just still focused on land mobile radio systems, stuff like that, and then, after you all that, then you can move towards doing something like AT&T or critical link or whoever,” the EMA Director said.

Otts also says several departments are still under contract with other communication companies.

One can hope in the next few years first responders will be able to find a interact better and keep our communities safer.