Local evangelist takes part in mission trip to bring hope to Uvalde, Texas

USA Youth Outreach conducted sports camps for youngsters in the town, shattered by a mass murder at an elementary school in May

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – It has been nearly three months since the tragic mass murder at a public school in Uvalde , Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead.

Recently, a local evangelist spent a week in the tiny Texas town as part of a mission trip to bring a listening ear, and hope to the grieving residents.

“It’s a hurting community, a community with a lot of brokenness, pain, a lot of anger, there are a lot of questions,” said Scott Carter, who was in Uvalde , Texas with a team from USA Youth Outreach. The ministry is based in Uvalde, and for one week this summer, the missions team conducted sports camps for young people in the town, struck by tragedy as the school year ended.

“Basketball, football, volleyball, baseball, we were able to really connect with them,” Carter said.

During the sports camps, there were opportunities to talk with and minister to the young people, and others in the area.

“We had so many one on one opportunities, with not only students, but parents, teachers, administrators, town officials and business people, we were able to minister the love and hope of Jesus,” he said.

And that is why Scott Carter, and others traveled hundreds of miles, to provide true, lasting hope to a town that was thrust into the national spotlight.

Carter said the trip was also about bringing a sense of normalcy back to the community.

“We saw young people that have a desire to get back to normal, and that’s what we tried to bring with the sports camps, some fun, they told us, and they also said they’re ready for the media to leave,” he said.

Carter said he believes the mission trip will have a lasting impact and the team covets prayers of fellow believers.

“Pray for healing, pray for that community to turn to Jesus and continue to look for Jesus, pray us that we would be sensitive as we minister in that situation,” Carter said.

Carter said more than 170 people made professions of faith during the week long mission trip.

The USA Youth Outreach team is planning another mission trip to Uvalde this fall.