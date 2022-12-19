Local faith-based organization gets funding from 4-County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A local faith-based organization gets a much-needed financial boost.

The Mission East is a faith-based non-profit organization that helps men overcome substance abuse.

The Mission’s focus is helping men live a sober life, but it takes help from the community to make that a reality.

With the help of 4-County, the organization will be able to make some needed changes.

The mission of The Mission is to help individuals overcome obstacles, but sometimes the organization faces obstacles of its own especially when it comes to funding.

“With us being faith-based and Christ-centered, we are limited on getting federal and state grants for funding so, therefore, having community partners like 4-County that are willing to invest in resources into us is almost like our heartbeat. It allows us to make our environment safe,” said Benjamin Little, Director.

Director of the Mission, Benjamin Little said that during these times so many people are in need of help that they often seek help anywhere they can find it. Sometimes that leads to safety concerns.

“Some people don’t understand that we are a men’s substance abuse treatment program, but we have a lot of people looking for community help and assistance in other areas, and they will just walk through the doors and just in our halls,” said Little.

And while The Mission would like to be able to help everyone, having people wander in can create a hazard for staff and residents.

With the help of 4-County, the organization is looking to improve its security measures.

“Knowing that no one can have access to them during the night is a huge relief for us from a staff standpoint,” said Little.

Thanks to the generosity of 4-County, Little sees the Mission continuing its work and helping the community.

“This is big not just for the recovery community but also big for the Golden Triangle area because all our of our men after 90 days go to work so they are being placed in jobs. All our employers love our men because they go to work. We provide transportation, they are making decent wages, and they are taking pride in their work and, they show up on time every day,” said Little.

Thanks to more private donors The Mission is looking to expand the number of beds and people they can help overcome substance abuse.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter