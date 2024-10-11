Local family looks to start family after a long cancer journey

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – For Tyler Clay, life has been full of ups and downs.

Ten years ago, Tyler spent most of his time at St. Jude battling Leukemia.

It all came down to a life-saving bone marrow transplant from his brother, with a one-in-five chance of survival.

“He wasn’t a perfect match, but he didn’t hesitate once. He wanted to help me,” Tyler said.

A few months went by. But, the transplant didn’t work.

His father stepped in as the next donor.

“I wouldn’t be here without him if he didn’t do it,” Tyler said.

Tyler has been cancer-free ever since. He goes back to St. Jude once a year for check-ups, and he gets to help others by participating in cancer research programs.

“They take how he is and compare it to another child who is suffering from the same disease he did,” said McKinsi, Tyler’s wife. “They go off the statistics from him and that child and see what they can do differently.”

“Anything I can do to help, I’ll do,” Tyler said.

Battling Leukemia three times earlier in life took quite a toll on him and his body.

Tyler and his wife McKinsi are looking to add to the family tree, but the strain the cancer treatments put on his body has forced them to explore other options.

“We were hoping we were going to go the more affordable route and do IUI,” McKinsi said. “When they told us what he had stored had been affected by cancer the first time he had it, our success rate with IUI was 3%. That’s when he used the big words, ‘In vetro fertilization’ and it was sad. It was heartbreaking because we knew it was going to be something financially that was gonna be so hard.”

IVF treatments can cost over $20,000.

“We’re just hoping for the absolute best with this,” McKinsi said.

Overall, the Clays said this has been a long journey but they are hopeful for the future.

And for Tyler, he clings to his faith knowing cancer wasn’t the end of his journey.

“Thinking about it now is crazy,” Tyler said. “I didn’t think I’d be here.”

“He is an absolute miracle, now we need one,” McKinsi said.

They have started fundraising efforts like a GoFundMe and a golf tournament.

One of the final events to raise money for IVF will be a donation yard sale on October 18th and 19th. If you’d like to donate or learn more, you can message Mckinsi or Tyler Clay on Facebook.

They are still looking to raise around $15,000.

