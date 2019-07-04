Local festivities to celebrate the Fourth of July

NORTH MISSISSIPPI/ WEST ALABAMA (WCBI) – Communities across North Mississippi and West Alabama are celebrating America’s birthday with food, fun, and fireworks. If you’re still trying to decide where to go, here’s a list of festivities in the area.

The town of Smithville kicked off “Sparks in the Park” Thursday at 10 a.m. The fun is going on all day at Memorial Park.

“Pontotoc Fourth” has also gotten underway. The festivities continue until 9 p.m. at Howard Stafford Park.

Tupelo’s “All-America City Family Picnic in the Park” goes from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Ballard Park.

The town of Bruce is hosting its annual July 4th parade at 4:30 p.m. There will also be music, inflatables, and games.

Saltillo’s 5th annual “Party at the Lake” will be at Lake Lamar Bruce and will feature political speeches, entertainment, and food vendors.

Starkville Parks and Recreation will host a celebration that starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Sportsplex. The event will feature food, entertainment, and a fireworks show.

Finally, the town of Millport will begin festivities at 5:30 p.m. at the park behind town hall.