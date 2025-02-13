Local florist busy, but is prepared for Valentine’s Day

The Flower Girl Weddings and Florist is still taking orders for this Valentine's as they wrap up this busy season.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Valentine’s Day is near, but don’t panic.

If you still haven’t gotten that special person in your life something, one Columbus florist is still taking orders.

The Flower Girl Weddings and Florist owner Loretta Shelton said they start preparing by ordering a variety of flowers.

It can be a gamble sometimes due to not knowing which arrangements will be in demand in a given year.

This year they took a big risk and ordered the widest variety of flowers they’ve ever had.

Luckily that gamble is paying off, as this year they’re busier than ever selling a wide array of flowers.

The shop delivers all the way out to Caledonia, New Hope, and the edge of West Point.

They receive a large number of custom orders relating to people’s personal stories such as 13 roses for a 13th anniversary, or a reference to when the couple was dating.

Shelton said Valentine’s is special to her because she is a romantic.

She said she also loves speaking with everyone who comes into the shop during this season.

“It’s a very special time,” Shelton said. “I’m a big romantic at heart, I always have been. I’m a hallmark girl, you know? So we just love doing that. I’ve been doing this for 40 years and I absolutely love it. I love people. I love coming in and talking to the people. It is tiring on Valentine’s of course, but we’re going to take good care of all of our customers.”

The Flower Girl shop will have a tent up in the parking lot on Friday, February 14, for any late Valentine’s shoppers.

