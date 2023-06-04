Local gardener looks to help feed Columbus community

Feeding others is one way to give back to the community.

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Feeding others is one way to give back to the community.

Joseph Gardens of Mississippi is a non-profit organization in Columbus.

Its mission is to provide fresh and locally grown produce for low-income families on a first-come, first-served basis, with no questions asked.

Founder Christopher Broussard says in 2010 he found himself homeless, so he understands that fresh produce is not always an option for some.

“I’ve seen a lot of other people go through struggles and I know that when money is tight, fresh produce is not a priority when you go grocery shopping. So, using the skills and knowledge that I’ve gained practicing gardening to try to help other people who are struggling is something I think would be very fulfilling for me,” said Broussard.

Joseph Gardens accepts donations from other local gardeners and farmers.

To learn more contact josephgardensgrowsfood@gmail.com

For 24/7 news and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter