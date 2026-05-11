A sunny and warm week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sticking with calm conditions for the middle of May! Enjoy!

MONDAY NIGHT: Comfortable conditions tonight. There will be a few passing clouds, but temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: A lot of the overnight clouds will be clearer to start the day. Bring on the sun! Afternoon high temperatures look to reach the lower 80s. Overnight lows will return to the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will hold in the lower 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the middle of the week, due to a passing dry cold front. Not expecting any rain with this boundary moving through. Lows will maintain in the middle 50s.