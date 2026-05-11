National Salvation Army Week highlights local work and outreaches

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – On a table just off the food pantry, goody bags are ready to be delivered to area businesses and restaurants.

‘National Salvation Army week, we are going to go and deliver some thank you bags to Empty Bowl Fundraiser sponsors, some people that restaurants helped us by donating soup or funds, we deliver thank you bags to them,” said Captain Schelika Chisolm, of the Tupelo Salvation Army.

She and her husband, Michael, have been at the Tupelo Salvation Army for almost a year now. During that time, they have made some changes, the most notable, making it easier for those needing shelter to check in after hours or on weekends.

‘Now they can check into the shelter at any time, as long as they have a photo ID and we can check their information and get them checked into the shelter,” Capt. Chisolm said.

Every month, the Tupelo Salvation Army provides more than 4,000 meals for people. There is also a food pantry and a shelter for veterans. It all takes support from the community.

‘It isn’t an inexpensive ministry to run. It takes a lot to run the shelter,” she said.

There is another way everyone can help out, by going shopping. The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store is offering 25% off all purchases.

“25% off, the more you spend, the more you save,” she said.

Captain Chisolm says people can volunteer to help serve meals, or work at the Thrift Store or Food Pantry. She says the support from donors and volunteers helps the Tupelo Salvation Army meet the physical and spiritual needs of people throughout the year.

For information on how to volunteer or help financially, call (662)842 9222.