Local groups help fight hunger by making lunch bags in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A group that usually helps in the fight against addiction spent the morning helping fight hunger.

Staff from Pines and Cady Hill Recovery Center worked with other volunteers putting together lunch bags for Loaves and Fishes.

The counseling professionals said different needs in the community often go unnoticed, and it’s important to give and help out where you can.

The workers at Loaves and Fishes said it’s not just the homeless needing help. They’re seeing more people who are just trying to make ends meet.

“and it takes us out of ourselves, so that we can be appreciative of our current circumstances. There’s always somebody who has it a little bit harder than we do, and it’s important to know that and see that. So, with us giving back, we don’t have to think about our own stuff; we can think about other people,” said A&D Director Berrell Cobb.

Loaves and Fishes serves lunch six days a week and is always on the lookout for volunteers.

For more information, you can go to their Facebook page or their website, loavesandfishesoflowndescounty.com.

