Local groups team up to host turkey drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is just over a week away and three local groups are teaming up to make sure families have a turkey on the table.

The Community Benefit Committee, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Columbus are hosting a turkey drive.

They hope to have at least 1,000 turkeys to give away this weekend.

The groups will distribute the turkeys Saturday, November 19 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Columbus Soccer Complex.

Organizers say providing this main course will be a big help to families.

“The turkey is really the most expensive part of Thanksgiving dinner. So, we feel like if we give a family a turkey they’ll have the major part of their meal,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

You can drop turkeys off at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office through Friday. You can also make a monetary donation through the Community Benefit Committee.

