Local gym owner says turnout is busy for first day of 2026

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s New Year’s Day!

That means many people are beginning their New Year’s resolutions.

One of the most popular resolution topics every year is health and wellness.

Owner of The Gym, Jessica Tackett, said the first day of 2026 has been a busy one with lots of calls, foot traffic, familiar faces, and some new faces.

Tackett believes the new year gives people a fresh start to tackle their goals.

Sometimes people don’t always stick with their New Year’s resolutions, so Tackett said they hope to keep people motivated by creating a space for everyone.

Her advice: don’t make it too hard on yourself.

“All of us had a first day in the gym. We all had that first step, and we learn and grow. All of us that they see in here, it may look like we know what we’re doing, but we’re still learning. So, just come in here and have fun. The time is going to pass regardless, so why not focus on becoming a better, healthier you in the gym?” said Jessica.

Anyone interested in learning more can follow The Gym on social media, visit their website at thegymms.com, or call (662) 871-1496.

