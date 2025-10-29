Local gym shows appreciation for first responders in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -A Tupelo gym shows its appreciation to first responders with a free lunch.

Premiere Athletix partnered with Kitchen 107 to provide a lunch for area firefighters, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies. The officers enjoyed kabobs, vegetables, and dessert.

Chris Beckish is the owner of Premiere Athletix and has made this an annual tradition. He said it is one way to show appreciation to those who sacrifice so much to keep everyone safe, day in and day out.

“We are so appreciative of those who put their lives on the line for all of us and our safety. It is our way of giving back; we plan on doing this year in and year out,” said Beckish.

“There are a lot of bad things going on in the world, and we need all these helpers and responders to take care of us because a lot of us don’t have the means or know how. They are super great people,” said Kitchen 107 owner, David Swain.

“First and foremost, thank you, Premiere Athletix, for even providing lunch for us and inviting us out here. We greatly appreciate it means a lot to know someone cares about us, especially the community, the ones we are protecting and serving,” said Tupelo Police Officer Shundreka Jones.

More than 60 first responders were able to enjoy the free lunch at Premiere Athletix.

