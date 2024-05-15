Local Habitat for Humanity expands to helping repair homes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An organization known for getting families into new homes is also helping families stay in their existing ones.

The Columbus-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity has expanded its mission to include repairing homes.

Over the past five years, the organization has rehabilitated more than 20 homes in the area.

That’s even as volunteer numbers have been shrinking.

Habitat has found itself in a sort of rebuilding mode since the pandemic.

“As far as the building goes, we have not been able to recruit as many volunteers, you know, for building. And, in the Re-Store as well; we’ve lost a lot of our volunteers because they don’t want to be around others that could possibly give them COVID, so we’ve lost a few volunteers out of the Re-Store as well,” said Kathy Arinder, Executive Director of CLHH.

Habitat’s primary focus remains building new homes for families. The Columbus-Lowndes Habitat has built between 60 and 65 in its 35-year history.

