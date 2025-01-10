Local hardware store and plumber give pipe tips for cold weather

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday is expected to bring more cold weather across Mississippi.

Robert Benton, the owner of Military Hardware and Home Improvement, gave some advice for protecting your pipes.

“If you’ve got exposed piping anywhere, the first line of defense is to put some pipe insulation around it and seal that up. Keep the wind and the cold off of it the best you can.”

Benton also suggested using outside faucet covers or heat tape to keep your pipes warm.

“Do different things, multiple things, because one system might fail. And the other one will help cover you and stuff because frozen pipes is just not what you want. You do not want frozen pipes in your house. I’m telling you,” said Benton.

Andrew Benton is a plumber and the CEO of Benton’s Maintenance and Mechanical, Inc.

Benton explained what steps to take first if your pipes do freeze.

“First off call your water company and they’ll come out and shut it off for you as a courtesy. You should have one of these guys here (a water key). You can shut it off yourself out in the street. The third thing is basically to have a good plumber on speed dial,” said Andrew Benton.

Benton said his goal is to make a permanent fix once the pipes split to help prevent them from bursting again.

He also suggested dripping your faucets, both cold and hot.

“Turning your water heater off is super important. When that happens, the water heater doesn’t need to run without water in. So, turning the breaker or the gas off to your water heater. Then you can call your insurance company if it’s like a major claim,” said Andrew Benton.

Benton’s Maintenance also recommended keeping extra water in the house for bathing, cooking, and more in case your pipes freeze.

